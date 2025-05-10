Politics

Lagos APC Primaries Yield Consensus Chairmanship Candidates in Four LCDAs

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

At the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) local government primaries in Lagos State, consensus candidates have emerged for four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), okay.ng reports.

Isa Jubril was confirmed as the candidate for Iba LCDA, Motunrayo Gbadebo for Ijede LCDA, Rasaq Kasali for Lekki LCDA, and Azeez Kareem for Otto Awori LCDA. These candidates were unanimously endorsed by delegates in their respective councils.

Voting for other council areas continues at the Ikeja party secretariat. Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat addressed delegates before voting, urging calm and order, noting, “Our president, who is our leader and father, is monitoring us from Abuja… This is his state, and you know he takes the people at the grassroots very seriously”.

Lagos APC Electoral Committee Chairman Babatunde Ogala explained that councils with consensus candidates would first affirm their candidates before voting proceeded in areas with multiple aspirants. He also encouraged aspirants willing to withdraw to do so to ease the process.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article New American Pope Leo XIV Commits to Humble Service and Social Advocacy

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

New American Pope Leo XIV Commits to Humble Service and Social Advocacy
News
Donald Trump
Trump Brokers Immediate Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan After Intense Negotiations
International Top stories
Ministry Facilitates Return of 115 Nigerian Trafficking Victims from Ivory Coast
International
Lagos APC Chairmanship Primaries Commence Under Heavy Security Ahead of July LG Polls
Politics
North-West Governors Convene in Kaduna to Strengthen Regional Collaboration
News Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like