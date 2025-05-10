Lagos APC Primaries Yield Consensus Chairmanship Candidates in Four LCDAs

At the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) local government primaries in Lagos State, consensus candidates have emerged for four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), okay.ng reports.

Isa Jubril was confirmed as the candidate for Iba LCDA, Motunrayo Gbadebo for Ijede LCDA, Rasaq Kasali for Lekki LCDA, and Azeez Kareem for Otto Awori LCDA. These candidates were unanimously endorsed by delegates in their respective councils.

Voting for other council areas continues at the Ikeja party secretariat. Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat addressed delegates before voting, urging calm and order, noting, “Our president, who is our leader and father, is monitoring us from Abuja… This is his state, and you know he takes the people at the grassroots very seriously”.

Lagos APC Electoral Committee Chairman Babatunde Ogala explained that councils with consensus candidates would first affirm their candidates before voting proceeded in areas with multiple aspirants. He also encouraged aspirants willing to withdraw to do so to ease the process.