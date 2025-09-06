Lagos APC Counters Peter Obi’s Criticism Over Tinubu’s Vacation Abroad

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pushed back strongly against remarks made by Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent foreign vacation.

Obi had argued that Tinubu’s constant foreign travels created the impression that the president was uneasy at home at a time the country needed his leadership presence the most.

In a statement on Saturday, APC spokesperson Seye Oladejo dismissed Obi’s concerns as “opportunistic commentary” and warned him against consistently weighing in on matters of governance without offering concrete solutions.

Oladejo asked pointedly, “Must Peter Obi comment on everything or anything?”





He stressed that President Tinubu was in no way disconnected from governance while abroad. “Let us be clear: President Tinubu, like any responsible leader, remains fully briefed and in active communication with his security and intelligence teams – even while on a brief vacation. Governance does not grind to a halt simply because a leader takes time to rest—especially in an age where secure, real-time communication is always within reach. Mr. Obi knows this.”

The APC further accused Obi of politicising routine government activities and urged him to prioritize constructive engagement. “Silence remains an honourable option,” the statement added.

President Tinubu officially began a 10-day vacation on Thursday as part of his 2025 annual leave, according to a statement from the Presidency. Since assuming office in May 2023, he has embarked on numerous international trips, including diplomatic summits and economic forums, which the government maintains are necessary to foster foreign investment and strengthen bilateral ties.

Critics like Obi, however, argue that such trips reflect neglect of pressing domestic challenges.





okay.ng reports that despite these criticisms, the ruling APC reaffirmed its focus on governance and dismissed opposition commentaries as mere “political theatre.”