Lagos APC Chairmanship Primaries Commence Under Heavy Security Ahead of July LG Polls

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially commenced its local government chairmanship primaries at the party secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos, amid stringent security measures.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled the local government elections for July 12, covering 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Security agencies, including the Lagos State Police Command led by Commissioner CP Moshood Jimoh, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Security, have deployed operatives to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free exercise. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has also restricted vehicular movement on roads leading to the venue, causing gridlocks and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

Hundreds of delegates from various council areas are currently undergoing accreditation. Mr. Babatunde Ogala, Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, urged the media to provide fair coverage and confirmed that the accreditation process, initially slated for 9 a.m., was delayed slightly to accommodate delegates arriving from distant locations. “The committee has provided adequate security for all participants,” Ogala said.

