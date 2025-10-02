Lagos Announces Two-Day Traffic Diversion in Victoria Island for E1 Powerboat Championship

The Lagos State Government has announced a two-day traffic diversion in parts of Victoria Island ahead of the Electric Powerboat Racing Championship (E1 Series) taking place from October 4 to 5 on the city’s inland waterways.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Commissioner for Transportation, said there will be a total closure at the 1st Lekki junction inward Ozumba Mbadiwe during the event to allow for smooth traffic management and public safety.

He noted that motorists coming from Ajah and heading towards Lekki must make a U-turn at the Lekki 1st junction near the pedestrian bridge, then connect through Yesufu Abiodun, Maroko Police Station, City of David, Ligali Ayorinde, and Ajose Adeogun, before proceeding to Eko Hotel Roundabout, Ahmadu Bello Way, Independence Bridge, and Onikan.

For commuters from Ajah heading to CMS, Osiyemi advised using Abraham Adesanya, Ogonbo Road, and Okun Ajah Road, before linking Coastal Road to Ahmadu Bello Way, Independence Bridge, and Onikan.





Motorists traveling from Lekki and its environs to Ikoyi or the mainland are directed to use Admiralty Way to access the Lekki Link Bridge, then connect Alexander Road, Bourdillon, Gerrard Road, and Osborne Road.

Those going from Lekki to CMS can pass through Yesufu Abiodun, Oniru Road, Aboyade Cole, and Ligali Ayorinde, before reaching Eko Hotel Roundabout and continuing via Ahmadu Bello Way.

However, Osiyemi clarified that vehicles coming from CMS, Independence Bridge, and Ozumba Mbadiwe toward Lekki-Epe Expressway will enjoy uninterrupted access to Ajah and surrounding areas.

To ease movement, the commissioner said designated parking spaces will be available at Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, and the Nigerian Law School premises in Victoria Island. He also confirmed that Coastal Road will remain open throughout the two-day restriction.





“Motorists are implored to be patient as the diversion is part of the traffic management plans for the E1 boat race event,” the statement reads.

According to Osiyemi, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed across key routes to guide drivers and maintain order.

The E1 Series — the first international electric powerboat championship — is designed to promote clean technology and sustainability in water sports. The contest features RaceBirds, battery-powered hydrofoil boats capable of speeds up to 93km/h, gliding above water to minimize drag, noise, and emissions.

The global series, which debuted in 2024 with races in Jeddah, Venice, and Monaco, will make Lagos the first African city to host the event. Organisers say the Lagos Grand Prix aligns with the state’s drive to promote eco-friendly transportation, innovation, and tourism.