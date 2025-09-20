Lagos Afriland Tower Fire Claims 10 Lives Amid Faulty Safety Systems

The bustling Broad Street on Lagos Island was thrown into mourning on Tuesday after a raging fire engulfed the Afriland Tower, a seven-storey high-rise housing prominent institutions including United Bank for Africa (UBA), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and United Capital Plc.

The inferno, which began around 1pm in the basement inverter room, spread rapidly through the building, turning it into a smoke-filled death trap. Ten people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries.

Survivors recounted their terrifying experiences. Adewale, an office worker on the fifth floor, described how a normal workday turned into chaos when power suddenly went out.

“We just noticed the light tripped off, and it was taking unusually long to come back on,” he said outside Avon Medical Hospital in Surulere, where he received treatment for smoke inhalation.





He explained that power cuts were usually short-lived in the building, but this time, smoke filled the corridors before help could arrive.

“Everybody became apprehensive, and suddenly we started seeing thick smoke. That was when everybody started running.”

Using his soaked tie as a mask, he groped his way out of the building. “The smoke was so thick that we could not see anything,” he said. “I think it was just the grace of God that I was able to come out.”

Kachi, another worker, narrated how he almost passed out due to the smoke.





“I almost passed out because I couldn’t breathe. We couldn’t go through the main entrance because it was almost impossible to see the road. People started struggling to pass through the window. I became very tired. How I came out was only God.”

Families Grieve as FIRS, United Capital Count Losses

The tragedy hit the Federal Inland Revenue Service hard, claiming four of its staff — George Faith Ekelikhostse, David Sunday-Jatto, Nkem Onyemelukwe, and Peter Ifaranmaye.

Tributes poured in online. A Facebook user, Halima Mohammed, described Jatto as “a man full of life and very humble.” Similarly, Instagram user Odozie Aku mourned Onyemelukwe, writing, “I lost my aunty to this mishap… Thirteen years of dedicated work taken away by people’s negligence in just a twinkle of an eye.”

United Capital Plc also lost several young employees including Jesutoni Shodipo (21), Opeyemi Oloyede (28), and Olumide Oyefodunrin (26). Oyefodunrin died a day before his birthday.

“Your birthday was supposed to be Wednesday. You already planned how you would celebrate it in the office. Death struck on Tuesday,” lawyer Janet Ologunde lamented.

Faulty Inverter and Blocked Emergency Exit Blamed

Investigations revealed that a faulty inverter system and blocked escape routes worsened the disaster.

Omolara Ogunsola, a trader, alleged that the emergency alarm and staircase were disabled during renovations.

“When they blocked it, I wondered how people would get out in the next emergency. Now we have seen the result.”

Fasasi Adeniyi, a first responder, claimed the inverter had malfunctioned several times before the tragedy.

“They knew it was faulty, but they kept repairing it instead of changing it completely. If they had replaced the entire system, this would never have happened.”

National Mourning

President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu all expressed deep sorrow over the incident. The president urged greater caution and improved safety training to prevent a repeat.

Sanwo-Olu described the tragedy as “unfortunate and shocking,” ordering a probe into the incident.

okay.ng reports that hospitals including Lagos Island General and St. Nicholas confirmed receiving survivors for treatment, with some already discharged.