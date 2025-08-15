Lagos Advises Motorists as Second Phase of Ogudu-Ifako Bridge Works Begin August 19

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic advisory ahead of the second phase of maintenance works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area, urging motorists to plan their journeys in advance.

The repairs, which will focus on the expansion joints on the inbound side of the bridge towards Lagos Island, are scheduled to run from Tuesday, August 19, to Wednesday, October 1.

In a statement on Friday, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, said the works will be executed in phases to minimise disruption, with alternative routes provided for affected road users.

According to the advisory, vehicles approaching the work area will be diverted to one lane of the three-lane road approximately 50 metres before the construction zone, regaining full access 50 metres after passing the site.





“In light of the expected impact on vehicular movement along the route, the maintenance works will be executed in phases,” Osiyemi said.

For motorists inbound to Oshodi/Victoria Island from the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway/Lagos Toll Gate, free-flow traffic is expected until they approach the bridge. At that point, the lane reduction will be in effect before and after the work zone.

Alternative routes include:

Motorists heading to Oshodi can take the Ojota Slip Road to connect to Ikorodu Road towards Anthony (near Taxi Park) .

to connect to towards . Those bound for Victoria Island are advised to use Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road towards Anthony (Town Planning Way) , connect to Gbagada , and access the Third Mainland Bridge .

to towards , connect to , and access the . Drivers from Ikeja and surrounding areas can go through Maryland to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue and take Eko Bridge to Outer Marina, or connect to Anthony (Taxi Park) for Oshodi access.

Osiyemi assured that traffic management officers will be deployed along the routes to reduce congestion and urged motorists to comply with instructions for smoother movement.