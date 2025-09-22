Business

Lafarge Opens New ReadyMix Plant in Lagos to Drive Local Manufacturing

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

Lafarge Africa Plc has commissioned a new ReadyMix facility, the Freedom Plant, in Lekki, Lagos, aimed at boosting local production capacity and expanding sustainable building solutions.

The fully automated plant is equipped with a modern batching system that allows remote data transfer and operations from any location through secure internet access. According to the company, the plant is designed to advance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and promote eco-friendly construction materials.

Speaking at the launch, Lafarge Africa’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said the new facility reinforces the company’s mission of “Building Progress for People and the Planet.” He explained that the plant represents a balance between innovation, sustainability, and Nigeria’s growing demand for local materials.

“For us, this facility is not just about production, but about expanding the frontiers of innovation and sustainability in our operations, meeting Nigeria’s growing demand locally, and empowering our people through job creation and skills development,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Derek Williamson, Head of Aggregates and ReadyMix at Lafarge Africa, described the project as a strategic move to deepen the company’s presence in Lagos and beyond. He noted that Lafarge already operates in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos, and the new facility would enhance customer service and product supply.

With three silos providing capacity to store more than two days’ worth of cementitious material, the plant is expected to improve production volumes and ensure consistent availability of products. It will also support the rollout of EcoCrete, Lafarge’s environmentally friendly concrete solution, alongside its full ReadyMix range and Value Added Solutions.

The launch of the Freedom Plant marks a significant addition to Lafarge Africa’s nationwide operations and highlights the company’s focus on innovation and sustainability in Nigeria’s construction sector.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Full List: Names, Details of United Capital Employees Who Died in Lagos Fire
Next Article Nigeria’s Manufactured Goods Export Rises 46.8% to N1.1trn in H1 2025

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 6 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigeria’s Manufactured Goods Export Rises 46.8% to N1.1trn in H1 2025
Economy
Full List: Names, Details of United Capital Employees Who Died in Lagos Fire
News
BREAKING: Nigeria’s Economy Records 4.23% Growth in Q2 2025 as NBS Unveils Fresh GDP Report
Economy Top stories
United States Reaffirms Strong Support for Nigerian Students at 2025 Education Fair in Abuja
Education International
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
Court Postpones Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Cybercrime Trial
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like