Lafarge Opens New ReadyMix Plant in Lagos to Drive Local Manufacturing

Lafarge Africa Plc has commissioned a new ReadyMix facility, the Freedom Plant, in Lekki, Lagos, aimed at boosting local production capacity and expanding sustainable building solutions.

The fully automated plant is equipped with a modern batching system that allows remote data transfer and operations from any location through secure internet access. According to the company, the plant is designed to advance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and promote eco-friendly construction materials.

Speaking at the launch, Lafarge Africa’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said the new facility reinforces the company’s mission of “Building Progress for People and the Planet.” He explained that the plant represents a balance between innovation, sustainability, and Nigeria’s growing demand for local materials.

“For us, this facility is not just about production, but about expanding the frontiers of innovation and sustainability in our operations, meeting Nigeria’s growing demand locally, and empowering our people through job creation and skills development,” he stated.





Derek Williamson, Head of Aggregates and ReadyMix at Lafarge Africa, described the project as a strategic move to deepen the company’s presence in Lagos and beyond. He noted that Lafarge already operates in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos, and the new facility would enhance customer service and product supply.

With three silos providing capacity to store more than two days’ worth of cementitious material, the plant is expected to improve production volumes and ensure consistent availability of products. It will also support the rollout of EcoCrete, Lafarge’s environmentally friendly concrete solution, alongside its full ReadyMix range and Value Added Solutions.

The launch of the Freedom Plant marks a significant addition to Lafarge Africa’s nationwide operations and highlights the company’s focus on innovation and sustainability in Nigeria’s construction sector.