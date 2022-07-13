Ladé emerges Spotify’s Fresh Finds Africa artist for July

Spotify announced today that Nigerian singer Ladé is the latest Fresh Finds Africa artist. The singer headlines the Fresh Finds Africa playlist with her hit song “Adulthood Anthem”.

As a platform designed to help emerging artists gain recognition, the Fresh Finds Africa playlist serves as the programme’s central focus and offers up-and-coming musicians exposure to help them succeed in the long term. Additionally, the program also caters to fans and industry trendsetters looking to find fresh, exciting talent.

“We are proud to welcome Ladé to the Fresh Finds Africa programme. She is a voice for the youth of today, not just in her homeland Nigeria but globally. She has captured the hearts of our editorial staff and those of more than 300,000 users on TikTok by expressing herself in an authentic and relatable manner on this track,” says Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

“She’s an incredible individual with beautiful vocals. Ladé is the voice, without a doubt,” Okumu adds.

Ladé whose full name is Omolade Oyetundun Rachel began her musical career at a young age, and her distinct vocals and catchy tone have propelled her to success in the industry.

She rose to prominence after covering Simi’s song ‘Duduke,’ which received over 20,000 views on social media in 2020 and, her smash hit “Adulthood Anthem” grew to become one of the most popular sounds used for videos on various social media platforms. She has also recorded jingles for TV and radio commercials for top Nigerian brands such as Smoov, Maltina, Travelbeta, Vestpay and Lacasera. In 2021, she unveiled her highly – anticipated EP titled ‘Omolade The EP’, which gained widespread praise from her fan base and music enthusiasts.

“The joy that comes with being recognized for what you do consistently is an entirely different feeling. I honestly cannot hide it. I am so grateful,” says Ladé.

Fresh Finds Africa is a monthly programme with a new artist selected every month by the Spotify music team, and forms part of Spotify’s continued commitment to support the African music industry, through initiatives such as EQUAL and RADAR.