Labour Showdown Over Dangote Trucks: NUPENG Declares Strike Despite FG Intervention

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday reaffirmed its decision to embark on a nationwide strike beginning today, September 8, 2025, despite the Federal Government’s appeals for a resolution.

NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, disclosed that although the Ministry of Labour had summoned all parties for a conciliation meeting in Abuja, the industrial action would commence as planned pending tangible commitments from government and private stakeholders.

okay.ng reports that the strike stems from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s plan to import 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks to distribute fuel directly to retailers, bypassing tanker drivers who are registered union members.

NUPENG accused the refinery, owned by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, of enforcing anti-labour practices, particularly by compelling newly recruited drivers to sign undertakings barring them from joining any trade union. The union described the move as a violation of Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98, and other international human rights treaties ratified by Nigeria.





The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) announced support for the strike, declaring that filling stations would be forced to shut down operations as many of their pump attendants are NUPENG members. PETROAN President, Billy Gillis-Harry, emphasised that the move would protect fair competition and prevent monopolistic dominance in the downstream oil sector.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, urged NUPENG and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend their planned industrial action, warning that a shutdown of the petroleum sector could cost the economy billions of naira daily and plunge Nigerians into severe hardship.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), also backed the union, stressing that the Dangote Group must be compelled to respect trade union rights and cease monopolistic practices.

Despite mounting appeals, NUPENG maintains there is “no going back.” Its Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch has been directed to stop lifting petroleum products from depots nationwide.