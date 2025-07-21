Labour Party’s NEC Meeting Endorses Datti Baba-Ahmed’s 2027 Presidential Ambition, Reaffirms Leadership

During the Labour Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held Monday at the party’s headquarters in Utako, Abuja, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Vice Presidential candidate from the 2023 general election, officially declared his intention to contest in the 2027 presidential race.

The gathering brought together the party’s National Working Committee members, state chairmen, national officers, and stakeholders to deliberate on internal matters and chart a clear path ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a firm stance against disunity, the NEC denounced an unauthorized meeting held on July 18 at Transcorp, branding the event illegal and rejecting any outcomes from that gathering. According to the council, attempts to rebrand the disbanded Caretaker Committee as an Interim National Working Committee do not legitimize it. The assembly stressed that such parallel meetings violate the party’s rules and the Electoral Act 2022.

On the party’s leadership situation, the NEC clarified, “There is no vacuum in the leadership of the Party.” It underscored that the Labour Party’s last National Convention complied fully with both statutory regulations and a Supreme Court ruling issued on April 4, 2025. The council urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold this judgment.





The NEC reaffirmed full confidence in Barrister Julius Abure’s leadership, encouraging all party members to abide by legitimate directives. Plans were approved to conduct forthcoming congresses at the state, local government, and ward levels, strictly following the party’s Constitution and relevant laws.

Regarding electoral alliances, the NEC declared that the Labour Party would remain independent and “will not be part of any coalition for the 2027 general election.” It reflected on the 2023 coalition as “its largest effort to date” but emphasized that the party’s unique ideology and philosophy preclude it from joining what it described as “politically spent forces that have hitherto squandered the resources and opportunity of the Nation.”

The council concluded by commending Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed for “identifying with the leadership and declaring his interest for the 2027 general election,” a clear indication of the party’s readiness for the coming political contests.

The meeting was presided over by National Chairman Barrister Julius Abure and National Secretary Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, marking a decisive moment in Labour Party’s preparation for Nigeria’s 2027 elections, okay.ng reports.