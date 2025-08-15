Labour Party’s Abure Labels Peter Obi an ‘Uber Politician’ Over By-Election Endorsement

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has launched a scathing attack on the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as an “Uber” politician following his recent endorsement of African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidates for the August 16 by-elections.

In a statement personally signed on Friday, Julius Abure accused Obi of playing a double game in Nigeria’s political space, claiming the former Anambra State governor had “elevated subterfuge in the game of politics” and was now “crying wolf where there was none.”

“It is unfortunate that Obi has turned himself to an irony and a paradox in the Nigeria political space,” Abure said. “He has turned himself into ‘Uber’ politician, not willing to take a position and stand by his decision.”

Abure further alleged that Obi’s political trajectory had become a record of cross-party affiliations, stating:

“He has booked a place for himself in the Guinness book of records as a person affiliated to many political parties pari pasu, all in his desperation to preside over Nigeria.”

The Labour Party chairman’s remarks came in reaction to Obi’s directive urging his supporters to vote for ADC candidates in the upcoming by-elections across some states in the country.