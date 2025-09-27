Labour Party Decries Assault on Chairman Julius Abure at Abuja Airport

The Labour Party (LP) has raised alarm following an alleged physical attack on its National Chairman, Julius Abure, by a woman identified as Precious Oruche, widely known as Mama P.

The confrontation took place on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when Abure was preparing to board a Max Air flight to Benin.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by LP’s spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, the party leader was quietly waiting in line when Mama P suddenly confronted him.

“The attacker, Madam P, who is also a known content creator, continued the attack all throughout the duration of the flight, defying all attempts by the Max Air flight attendants to calm her. The assault, which attracted a large number of onlookers, continued on disembarkation at the Benin Airport while she kept recording the scene,” Ifoh revealed.





He explained that airport security had to intervene at the Benin Airport to protect Abure, while the woman was handed over to the Nigeria Police Force.

The Labour Party expressed dismay after a video surfaced in which the woman allegedly boasted of her influence.

“In one of her films released, the lady claimed that she has contacts with the highest police hierarchy, boasted that nothing will happen to her, and vowed that she will not stop attacking Abure or any member of the Labour Party executive because, according to her, ‘you have killed Labour Party and you are the reason why Obi is no longer in the Labour Party,’” Ifoh stated.

The party described the assault as a politically motivated aggression. “We sincerely believe that the lady-agent was on an assignment to accomplish the desires of her paymasters. Assault and cyber-bullying are severe crimes under our laws, and we think that the Police must fish out her sponsors and cohorts, and bring them to book,” the party maintained.





Despite the provocation, LP urged its members to maintain calm. “We are calling on members of the Labour Party to be calm, even in the face of this unwarranted provocation, and wait for the outcome of the investigation into the unprovoked attack against the leadership of the party,” Ifoh added.

Since emerging as a prominent political figure during the 2023 elections, buoyed by the movement that surrounded Peter Obi, Abure’s leadership has faced turbulence. Court rulings, including one by the Court of Appeal, have supported his chairmanship, while a Supreme Court decision in April 2025 raised concerns over his continued tenure.

okay.ng reports that the Labour Party continues to battle internal factions, with disputes over constitutional interpretations, conventions, and leadership legitimacy creating ongoing friction.