Labour Party Criticizes Governor Oborevwori’s Defection Ceremony as Wasteful

The Labour Party (LP) in Delta State has strongly criticized Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over the recent defection ceremony where the entire Delta PDP members in Asaba joined the APC, okay.ng reports.

Chief Tony Ezeagwu, the National Vice Chairman South-South of LP, described the event as a waste of Delta State’s resources during a reaction on Tuesday.

Ezeagwu emphasized that the Labour Party remains the sole opposition force in Delta State following the collapse of the PDP into the APC. “We are the only opposition in Delta State now, we just thanked God that the governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his PDP members made the blunder by defecting to APC,” he said.

He further predicted internal conflicts within the APC, noting that many defectors had previously left the party due to disputes and are now returning to the same group they once opposed. “Trust Nigerian politicians, no politicians have the interest of the people; it is personal interest, so as long as they are concerned, they are not going to put anybody into consideration, rather everybody will be fighting for what he or she will benefit,” Ezeagwu stated.





He warned that about 80 percent of these defectors may eventually leave APC again, possibly joining other parties, though not necessarily the Labour Party. Ezeagwu condemned the defection ceremony as “a complete waste of resources for Oborevwori to spend such a huge amount of money to officially defect to APC.”

He also accused the defectors of continuing to loot public funds despite past conversations about corruption. “Their move to the APC is simply to validate Adams Oshiomhole’s infamous remark: ‘As soon as you join APC, your sins are forgiven.’ APC is just a shelter for them; that is why they have gone there,” he concluded.