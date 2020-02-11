La Liga: Dembele out for 6 weeks — Barcelona

Barcelona have announced that its winger Ousmane Dembele will be out of play for six months after surgery on his hamstring.

The Spanish-club disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

It can be recalled that Dembele was recovering from a hamstring injury when he broke down last week during training.

The statement reads: “Dembéle has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. The Frenchman will be out for around 6 months.

“The striker was continuing his recovery from the hamstring injury when he was forced to retire from a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva last week.

“Subsequent tests confirmed a complete rupture to the tendon in the proximal hamstring of his right leg.”