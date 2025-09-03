Kwara State Applauds Tinubu’s Shea Nut Export Ban, Prepares for Launch of 50-Tonne Processing Plant

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to impose a temporary ban on the exportation of raw shea nut, describing the move as a game-changer for Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The governor emphasized that the policy will stimulate increased local production, strengthen value addition, and open opportunities across the shea value chain.

In a statement on Wednesday, AbdulRazaq explained that the timing of the ban aligns perfectly with Kwara’s economic agenda, particularly as the state is set to commission a 50-tonne shea processing factory in Kaiama. The facility, which is the second-largest of its kind nationwide and the biggest state-owned in Nigeria, will serve as a hub for processing, employment, and trade.

According to him, the shea factory is one of several economic projects designed to boost industrialization in the state. “Locating the factory within Kaiama puts the people at the centre of local shea production, ensures local ownership of benefits such as job creation, reduced post-harvest losses, and value retention in Kaiama,” he stated.





The governor also pointed out that the project represents both backward and forward integration, combining raw material sourcing, processing, and market access in a single location.

Kwara North is home to over 250,000 producing shea trees spread across 6,000 hectares, making the region one of Nigeria’s most fertile shea-producing zones. okay.ng reports that President Tinubu, on August 26, announced a six-month suspension of raw shea nut exports. The move is intended to curb informal trade, encourage domestic processing, and generate about $300 million annually in the short term.

AbdulRazaq said the ban and the upcoming factory will especially benefit rural women, farmers, and pickers who form the backbone of the sector, creating jobs and empowering communities.