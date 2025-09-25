Kwara SEC Approves Multi-Billion Naira Highway and University Projects

The Kwara State Executive Council has approved major construction contracts to boost infrastructure, education, and community connectivity across the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, presiding over the meeting on Thursday, said the projects reflect his administration’s focus on building a stronger and inclusive future anchored on human capital development and modern infrastructure.

A flagship approval was granted for the construction of a four-storey administrative and senate building at the newly established Kwara State University of Education. The project, awarded to M C & T Limited at a cost of N11.9 billion, will be completed within 15 months. According to Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Segun Ogunsola, the facility will include Senate and Council Chambers, conference rooms, and offices for the Vice-Chancellor, Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Registrar, Bursar, and other key units.

The council also approved a 15-kilometre Ojoku-Ilemona Bye-Pass Road in Oyun Local Government Area. The road, which links directly to the 49-kilometre Afon-Ojoku-Offa-Odo Otin corridor, was awarded to Construction Products Nig. Ltd. for N6.4 billion, with a completion timeline of 19 months.





Additionally, the cabinet approved a N2 billion contract for the construction of the Alabe-Oreke Road in Ifelodun Local Government, connecting agrarian communities in the rocky terrain. The contract was awarded to Wallyson Ventures for delivery within 12 months.

Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo, said the projects are designed to ease transport, strengthen economic activity, and improve access to rural communities.

“These investments demonstrate government’s resolve to close infrastructure gaps and support growth across key sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, contractors have been mobilised for the rehabilitation of Offa and Lafiagi stadia, part of efforts to revive public access to standard sports facilities.





The approvals follow recent commitments by state agencies to strengthen grassroots healthcare and other social services through sustained investments.