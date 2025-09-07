Kola Adesina: Powering Possibility and Purpose Across Africa

In a sector that often tests resolve, Kola Adesina continues to prove that disciplined leadership, empathy, and clear vision can move the needle for millions. As Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, he has become a standard bearer for the power sector in Nigeria and across Africa, pairing hard results with a leadership style that puts people first.

From his early professional years, Adesina built a reputation for meticulous execution and a calm, outcomes-driven mindset. He understands that reliability is the currency of the energy business. Decisions must be timely, operations must be steady, and the public must feel the impact in real ways. Colleagues at Sahara Group describe a leader who demands excellence, yet never loses sight of the human beings who keep the turbines turning and the lights on.

Under his watch, Sahara’s power portfolio has grown into a symbol of renewal. Flagship assets like Egbin Power Plc and Ikeja Electric have become focal points for improvement in generation and distribution, while First Independent Power Limited continues to deepen access in strategic corridors of the country. The story is not just about infrastructure. It is also about culture. Adesina pushes for smarter processes, better customer engagement, and technology that reduces losses and strengthens accountability.

His influence reaches beyond boardrooms. He has been an active voice in conversations that shape reforms, market structure, and long-term planning. He is known for frank assessments that separate symptoms from root causes, and for solutions that are practical, not cosmetic.





He treats the power sector like a living system. Generation must be bankable and dependable, transmission must be resilient, and distribution must be closer to the customer. When these parts align, investment arrives, confidence grows, and homes and businesses thrive. This systems approach is one reason many professionals cite him as a mentor.

What sets Kola Adesina apart is his commitment to people. Within Sahara Group, he is seen as a builder of talent. He listens, sets clear standards, and gives rising professionals room to grow. He believes that institutions are only as strong as the people who run them, and he invests time in coaching that belief into reality. Many describe him as firm, fair, and deeply present. The assignment matters, but the person matters too.

There is also a continental outlook to his work. Adesina talks about Africa with a builder’s optimism. He sees energy as the platform that unlocks manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, education, and digital economies. He champions partnerships that connect countries, share expertise, and multiply capacity. He supports community projects that deliver real benefits to young people, schools, and small businesses, proving that corporate responsibility can be strategic and heartfelt at the same time.

Recognition has followed, but Adesina keeps the focus on outcomes. The frames on the wall are not the point. The point is reliability for customers, pride for teams, and confidence for investors. He measures success by what families feel when the lights stay on, by what entrepreneurs achieve when power is steady, and by what the next generation imagines when they see African institutions that work.





Kola Adesina is not only leading a business. He is shaping a mindset for how modern African companies can serve the public good while remaining globally competitive. His legacy is already visible in stronger assets, better service, and a pipeline of talent that mirrors his own discipline and integrity. The work continues, and so does the impact.