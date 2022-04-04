Kogi State Government not owing any worker’s salary – Yahaya Bello

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has maintained that no state government worker is being owed salary under his administration. He further challenged anyone being owed to come out openly with a proof.

This was made known by the governor, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, noting that workers welfare remained a priority to him.

He urged Nigerians to judge him by his numerous developmental projects and performance in the state and not on lies being peddled by some individuals.

The governor said that if the allegations were true, the state government workers and unions which they belong to would have longed protested.

Bello also urged Nigerians to visit the state government’s websites; www.kogipedia.net and www.kogistate.gov.ng to see some of the projects undertaken by his administration and clarity on workers’ salaries.

“First, let me implore the media to please come up with one state civil servant who would come on air and present his pay slip and bank statement and claim that Kogi State is owing him.

“Number two, these various workers have their unions and organisations. The Union leaderships and not making noise, who are those that are complaining.

“When you continue to mention this issue of salary, I want you to take statistics, empirical facts of various states up till date, how many states have performed above Kogi State in terms of salary payment,” he said.

He said that was a task and an assignment for the media and those that were crying foul that Kogi State was not paying salaries.

“And, I want to assure you that if we are not paying salaries, workers themselves, their unions, would have cried out.

”There are so many lies they are banding out there that you do not know how they emanate.

“Let me tell you, I am not a governor for salary, any other person can pay salaries, just like the clerical workers and all of my officials are paying.

“I am here to manage the resources, both human and otherwise for the benefit of all the citizens of Kogi and the country.”

“And, that is what we are doing, ranging from security, integration, and cooperation amongst our people,” Bello said. (NAN)

The governor of the Confluence State had, on April 2nd, declared his intention to run for President in 2023.