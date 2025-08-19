Kogi Governor Loses Father, Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, at 83

The father of Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has passed away at the age of 83.

The sad development was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information, who described the late Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo as a devout Muslim and respected community leader.

“The Kogi State Government regrets to announce the passing of the father of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Late Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who returned to his Creator a few hours ago at the age of 83,” the statement read.

Fanwo added that the Janazah (funeral) will be conducted in line with Islamic rites, praying to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.





“We also pray that Almighty Allah grants the Governor, his family, and the entire Ododo family the strength to bear this great loss with fortitude,” the statement added.