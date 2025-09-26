Afrobeats superstar, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has dismissed rumors circulating online that his bank accounts were frozen following an alleged court judgment.

In a statement released on Thursday, the internationally acclaimed singer described the reports as “completely false” and a “deliberate smear campaign” against his reputation.

The controversy stemmed from a viral social media story claiming that the artist had been ordered to pay €200,000 in damages, leading to a freeze on his accounts. The story spread rapidly across entertainment blogs, causing concern among fans and sparking debates across digital platforms.

Clarifying the matter, Kizz Daniel said: “Kizz Daniel has no such case in court, and no accounts have been frozen. We urge fans, partners, and the general public to disregard this fabricated story.”





The 30-year-old singer, celebrated for global hits such as “Buga,” “Woju,” and “Lie,” has consistently remained one of Nigeria’s most successful Afrobeats exports, building a loyal international fanbase.

Industry observers say the incident highlights how quickly misinformation can spread in the age of social media, often putting artists’ reputations at risk. okay.ng reports that Kizz Daniel continues to focus on his music career, with new projects expected later this year.