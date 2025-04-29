King Sunny Ade Refutes Kidnapping Claims, Assures Fans of His Well-being

Legendary Juju musician King Sunny Ade has firmly denied rumors about his kidnapping and disappearance, reassuring fans that he is safe, healthy, and actively performing.

The 78-year-old music icon addressed the controversy in a live video shared by one of his wives, Mrs. Bose Olubo-Adegeye, following a social media uproar initiated by his daughter, Damilola Adeniyi-Adegeye.

Damilola had raised alarms on Monday, accusing her stepbrother and King Sunny Ade’s manager, Dayo, of holding the veteran singer hostage and mismanaging his affairs. She demanded Dayo’s arrest, alleging theft and restricted access to her father. In her posts, she asked, “Dad told my brother that he wants to go home. Where is he? Where are his phones? He has not been online or picking up his calls. Where is he?” and called for accountability regarding stolen funds.

In response, King Sunny Ade appeared in the video to clarify: “Nobody kidnapped me. I pray, as I don’t want anybody to kidnap me. I believe that the whole world is in love with me.” He recounted performing at a show in Lekki, Lagos, over the weekend and heading to another event, emphasizing his ongoing active career. He also expressed gratitude to his fans and children for their concern, explaining that the confusion likely arose because some of his children had not seen him recently.





“I know my children are in love with me, and they want to see me. I didn’t go anywhere. This is me. I thank the children, too, for their concern as well,” he said. King Sunny Ade concluded by reaffirming his dedication to music, calling it his life and business, and thanking supporters worldwide for their love.