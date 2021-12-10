Killings: Buhari sends ‘high-level’ delegation to Sokoto, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high-level delegation of Security and Intelligence chiefs to Sokoto and Katsina over the recent killings in the two States.

Buhari made this disclosure via his official social media pages on Friday.

According to the President, the delegation will be headed by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

“Other members of the security delegation are the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo,“ he said.

“I am expecting from them an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow, to effectively deal with what is no doubt a worrying situation.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in the quest to ensure the security of the lives of the Nigerian people, wherever they might be in the country. Everything that is required will be committed, until total success is realized.“