Khafi announces marriage with Gedoni, shares photos

Big Brother Naija stars, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are now married.

Khafi made this announcement via her Instagram page with photos of them on Saturday evening.

She captioned the photos: “On this day last year I woke up engaged to the love of my life.

“The worst thing happened this year but through the tears and sorrow the best also happened too, and that is signing on the dotted line to spending the rest of my life with you.

“We couldn’t celebrate this year (next year loading!) but genuinely, I celebrate and thank God every day for you @Gedoni. Cheers to married life 🥂😇❤️#MrsEkpataLoaded.”

See more photos below: