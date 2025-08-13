News

Keyamo Discloses Airlines’ Plan to Make Comfort Emmanson Ambassador for Good Passenger Conduct

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that Nigeria’s airline operators are considering appointing Comfort Emmanson, the recently freed Ibom Air passenger, as an ambassador for good aviation passenger conduct.

Keyamo disclosed this in a statement on X on Wednesday, explaining that the proposed role, similar to one being considered for Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) in a separate incident, would be voluntary and carry no financial benefits.

“Whilst the aviation agencies are considering using KWAM 1 for such a role, in my discussion last night with the Airline Operators of Nigeria, they are also looking at the option of using Ms. Comfort Emmanson, who has also shown remorse, as their own ambassador for good passenger conduct,” Keyamo stated.

The minister clarified that the decision rests entirely with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON). “It is left for the AON to work out those details since she has been actually released from prison custody today based on my earlier statement,” he said.

Keyamo emphasised that such ambassadorial roles are not official positions, but rather forms of community service that have been offered to repentant individuals by past Nigerian administrations. “It is akin to community service,” he added.

Emmanson’s release on Wednesday followed government intervention and the withdrawal of Ibom Air’s complaint over an altercation on August 10, which sparked mixed reactions nationwide. KWAM 1 was also involved in a separate incident with ValueJet officials on August 5.

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
