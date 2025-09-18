Kenya Airways Pays NCAA Sanction

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that Kenya Airways has paid the sanction fee imposed over the Gloria Omisore case and other consumer protection violations dating back to February 2025.

NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said the airline made the payment on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, following months of engagements between the Authority, Kenya Airways, and the Kenyan High Commission in Nigeria.

According to the NCAA, the sanction was a case-specific penalty aimed at ensuring compliance with passenger-handling protocols and safety standards, not as a punitive measure.

However, the Authority stressed that while the payment has been made, the timeframe for addressing the underlying issues has already lapsed, noting that fines alone do not fully resolve such matters.





The case originated from a viral video in February 2025 showing Kenya Airways staff denying Ms Gloria Omisore boarding on her connecting flight to Lagos at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi over a visa dispute. The airline later described her as unruly, but the NCAA faulted its handling of the incident, which led to the sanctions.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to protecting passengers’ rights and enforcing industry-wide compliance with established aviation standards.