Kenneth Okonkwo Vows African Democratic Congress Will Replace Tinubu in 2027 Polls

Nollywood icon and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has confidently stated that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is on course to win Nigeria’s 2027 general elections and unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Okonkwo, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise programme on Monday, maintained that the ADC is prepared to become Nigeria’s ruling party despite its recent setbacks in by-elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced results of the August 16 by-elections across 16 constituencies in nine states, where the ADC failed to clinch a single seat. The APC secured 12 seats in the process.

Reacting to doubts about the ADC’s viability, Okonkwo insisted:

“We stand a chance in every election in Nigeria.”





He however clarified that the party would not be judged by elections where primaries had been conducted before the new leadership, under David Mark, assumed control.

“But I wouldn’t say the same thing for any election for which the primaries have been conducted before the coming into existence of David Bach’s leadership. Because we are not part of the people who decided that. That’s why I’m saying the true test of ADC will be in 2027,” he explained.

Declaring his party’s ambition, Okonkwo stressed:

“We are going to form the next government in Nigeria. And send Tinubu to Bourdillon.”

He further emphasized that the ADC now has solid structures in all 36 states of the federation and confirmed that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is the rallying point for the party in Rivers State.





okay.ng reports that Okonkwo also positioned the ADC as a unifying force capable of reshaping Nigeria’s political future, especially as more Nigerians yearn for an alternative to the ruling establishment.