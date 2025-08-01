News

Kennedy-Ohanenye Champions Welfare for Vulnerable Nigerians, Advocates for Tinubu’s Policy Reforms

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

In a determined outreach, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, renowned as the former Minister of Women Affairs and National Convener of “Naija Save Nigeria 2027,” reinforced her support for Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), women, and children during a visit to Angwan Hashim in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Kennedy-Ohanenye’s humanitarian initiative saw her distributing food items and cash relief to members of the community, prioritizing direct engagement by listening to the grievances and needs of the residents.

The former minister emphasized the necessity of the recent policy reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, including the vital tax reform bill, enhanced student loans under NELFUND, and initiatives to promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cost-effective alternative to traditional fuels. According to her, the present hardships should be recognized as temporary, “a short-term sacrifice to secure a more stable future for all.” She appealed for the patience and backing of Nigerians to realize these transformative reforms.

okay.ng reports that Kennedy-Ohanenye reaffirmed her steadfast loyalty to President Tinubu, calling on citizens to align with the administration’s people-centered reforms for national progress. In addition, Malam Sarki, a prominent leader within the PLWD community, acknowledged her unwavering advocacy and inclusivity, expressing appreciation for the administration’s growing sensitivity to their challenges. On behalf of his group, Malam Sarki publicly endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027 and committed their loyalty to the cause.

This significant visit was part of a broader grassroots campaign spearheaded by Kennedy-Ohanenye, striving to close social inequality gaps and foster greater synergy between government policy and vulnerable populations.

