Kemi Adetiba speaks on her ‘satellite dish’ wedding gele

Newly-married filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has shared the motive behind her exaggerated headgear, popularly called ‘gele’ at her wedding.

Adetiba married her lover, Oscar Heman-Ackah over the weekend in a celebrity wedding.

While some netizens fancied the creativity and uniqueness of Adetiba’s gele, some were of the opinion that it was too much.

Now shedding light on why she went ‘extra’ with her headgear, Adetiba said, “Being my first outfit of the celebration, I knew it had to be a statement in my own language. It was. And to add exclamation marks to this statement dress, I briefed #vaavavoom weeks prior that I wanted my gele to “high-five” the sky.

“I wanted a satellite dish!! I wanted to be the tallest person in the room because of my gele. And I wanted it to be one to remember. A real “King of Brides” crowning glory!!! Did VAVA understand the assignment? Or could the gele have been bigger?”