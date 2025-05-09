Kebbi Senators Declare Defection to APC Following Meeting with President Tinubu

Three sitting senators from Kebbi State, originally elected under the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have formally announced their decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This significant political shift occurred after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The senators involved are Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central, Yahaya Abdullahi from Kebbi North, and Garba Maidoki of Kebbi South. They were accompanied to the meeting by the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

This defection is part of a broader trend of PDP members moving to the APC in recent weeks. Also present during the meeting were Kebbi State Governor Dr. Nasir Idris, Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.





Following the meeting, Ganduje informed journalists that the senators would officially announce their defection on the Senate floor next Tuesday. He described the development as positive, emphasizing that President Tinubu has directed the APC to strengthen its numbers in the National Assembly.

This political realignment signals a growing consolidation of power by the APC ahead of future legislative sessions, reflecting ongoing negotiations and strategic alliances within Nigeria’s political landscape.