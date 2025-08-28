Kebbi Governor Approves Appointment of Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami as New Emir of Zuru

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has approved the appointment of Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami as the new Emir of Zuru, following the passing of the late Emir, Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II, who died on August 16, 2025, in a London hospital.

The appointment letter was formally presented on Thursday in Zuru by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Dutsin-Mari, who explained that the choice of the new monarch was based on the recommendation of the Zuru Emirate Emir-ship election committee.

Dutsin-Mari revealed that out of the three candidates screened and voted on by the committee, Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami secured the highest votes, paving the way for his emergence as the new Emir.

“The appointment was based on the recommendation of the election committee,” the commissioner stated. He expressed gratitude to the Kebbi State Governor for swiftly approving the recommendation and urged the new traditional ruler to justify the confidence reposed in him.





Okay.ng reports that the commissioner further advised the monarch to lead with fairness, responsibility, and reverence to God. “The new Emir is expected to discharge his responsibilities diligently in the fear of God Almighty,” he said.