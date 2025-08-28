News

Kebbi Governor Approves Appointment of Sanusi Mika'ilu Sami as New Emir of Zuru

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami
Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has approved the appointment of Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami as the new Emir of Zuru, following the passing of the late Emir, Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II, who died on August 16, 2025, in a London hospital.

The appointment letter was formally presented on Thursday in Zuru by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Dutsin-Mari, who explained that the choice of the new monarch was based on the recommendation of the Zuru Emirate Emir-ship election committee.

Dutsin-Mari revealed that out of the three candidates screened and voted on by the committee, Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami secured the highest votes, paving the way for his emergence as the new Emir.

“The appointment was based on the recommendation of the election committee,” the commissioner stated. He expressed gratitude to the Kebbi State Governor for swiftly approving the recommendation and urged the new traditional ruler to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Okay.ng reports that the commissioner further advised the monarch to lead with fairness, responsibility, and reverence to God. “The new Emir is expected to discharge his responsibilities diligently in the fear of God Almighty,” he said.

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
