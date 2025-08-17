Kayikunmi Becomes Fourth Housemate Evicted from BBNaija Season 10

Kayikunmi has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10, becoming the fourth housemate to leave the competition.

The announcement came during the live eviction show on Sunday night, anchored by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

His exit follows closely after Otega’s eviction, which had already stirred emotions among fans earlier in the evening.

Kayikunmi now joins Ibifubara and Danboskid, the first and second evictees of the season, as well as Otega, in exiting the reality show.