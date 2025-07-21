Katsina Governor Recovers Fully Following Minor Road Incident

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has been discharged from medical care after a minor road accident occurred on Sunday evening along the Daura–Katsina highway.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, confirmed that Governor Radda is in excellent health and high spirits following the incident.

More confirmation came from Bashir Ahmed, former media aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, who relayed information sourced from the Katsina Local Government Area chairman. According to reports, the governor was immediately taken under medical observation as a precautionary measure but was not seriously injured.

In a heartfelt video message shared from his residence on Sunday, Governor Radda extended his gratitude to both the people of Katsina and Nigerians nationwide for their prayers and well wishes. “Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim. Dear brothers and sisters of Katsina State and beyond, we are deeply grateful for all your prayers and concern. By the will of Allah, we were tested with a car accident—but Alhamdulillah, we came out safe and unharmed,” he said.





The governor has already resumed his regular duties, assuring the public that there is no cause for alarm following the accident along the Daura–Katsina road.