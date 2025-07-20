News

Katsina Government Confirms Governor Dikko Radda in Car Accident

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State is in good health and stable condition after being involved in a minor road accident along the Daura-Katsina Road, according to an official statement from the Government House, Katsina.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 20, while the governor was carrying out official duties.

In a press release signed by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the government confirmed that no serious injuries were sustained.

Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda was involved in a minor road accident this evening along the Daura–Katsina Road, while carrying out his official duties in service to the people of Katsina State,” the statement reads.

We are pleased to confirm that the Governor is in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained.

The press release also conveyed Governor Radda’s appreciation to the public for their concern and prayers.

Governor Radda remains in high spirits and expresses his gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection, as well as Katsina citizens and well-wishers for their prayers and concern,” it added.

Earlier, Okay.ng exclusively reported that the governor had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Daura, where he was treated for a fracture sustained in the incident.

He was reportedly stabilised soon after arrival.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
