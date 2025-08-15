Katsina Government Approves Monthly Stipends for Christian Clerics, Recruitment of CRS Teachers

The Katsina State Government has approved monthly stipends for Christian clerics and sanctioned the recruitment of Christian Religious Studies (CRS) teachers into public schools.

The announcement was made by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Katsina State Chapter, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Dr. Musa Daniel Danladi, on behalf of Chairman, Very Rev. Fr. Richard Shuaibu Liti.

CAN described the development as a major milestone for inclusivity and moral development, noting that the recruitment of CRS teachers had been a long-standing request from the Christian community.

Dr. Musa said the stipends would serve as encouragement for pastors to continue interceding for peace and progress in the state.





He added that bringing more CRS teachers into public schools would help improve Christian students’ academic performance while strengthening their moral upbringing.

The association urged qualified Christians to apply online for the teaching positions, stressing the need for capable hands to contribute to the academic and moral growth of young people.

CAN expressed deep gratitude to Governor Dikko Umar Radda for the initiative and called for its continuation beyond the current administration to sustain unity among religious groups in the state.