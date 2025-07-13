Katsina Declares Monday Public Holiday to Honour Late President Muhammadu Buhari

The Katsina State Government has declared Monday, July 14, 2025, as a work-free day in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away earlier on Sunday in London.

The announcement was made in a press release signed by Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, Director of Press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, and was issued hours after Buhari’s death was confirmed.

According to the statement, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda approved the work-free day to allow citizens of the state to join the rest of the country in mourning the death of the elder statesman and to offer prayers for the repose of his soul.

“The Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has declared Monday, 14th July 2025 as a work-free day in the state,” the statement read.





“This follows the demise of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who died in the earlier evening of today (13th July, 2025) in London.”

Governor Radda, through the statement, extended heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s family, the people of Katsina, and the nation at large.

He described the late president as “a great leader, a hero, a true democrat and a patriotic elder statesman whose life was dedicated to the service of Nigeria.”

A prayer was also offered in the release: “He prayed to Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant mercy to the gentle soul of the late President, forgive his shortcomings, and reward his good deeds with Aljannatul Firdaus.”





Okay.ng reports that details of the burial arrangements will be announced in due course.