Kanu won't appear in court on Tuesday, do not sit at home — IPOB to supporters

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
3 Min Read
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, said that there will be no sit-at-home tomorrow because its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not appearing in court on that day.

This is contrary to speculations that Kanu is appearing in court for his continued trial in Abuja and, as usual, the Igbo and Biafrans will give him the usual solidarity with observing the sit-at-home in any of the appointed day.

The pro-Biafra group said that IPoB is actually going to court in Umuahia, Abia State to challenge the alleged illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Mazi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria and not that its leader will be appearing in court that day.

A statement by IPoB image maker, Emma Powerful, entitled: ‘No sit-at-home on Tuesday 4th of October 2022’, stated that Nigerian government must provide evidence to the world on how and why they allegedly kidnapped and renditioned its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria, at Umuahia High Court, and, therefore, the people of Igbo and Biafrans should go about their usual businesses tomorrow.

IPoB’s statement read: “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership and command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to remind Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the world that IPoB is not issuing a sit-at-home order on Tuesday 4th of October 2022.”

“The 4th of October 2022, is actually a day when IPOB is going to challenge the evil done by Nigerian government over the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

“Nigerian government must provide evidence to the world on how and why they kidnapped and renditioned our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria at Umuahia High Court.

“Yes that day is his Court date for IPoB, but our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not appearing in Court on that day. Therefore, there will be no sit-at-home on that day. We want every Biafran both home and in the Diaspora to ignore such rumours, and anybody who is responsible for peddling that kind of falsehood should stop it immediately. IPoB leadership has not authorized such purported sit-at home order.

“IPoB is watching those with such mindsets who suffer our people. They will regret their actions soon.

Anybody who contributes to the death of our people will pay dearly whether he or she is security personnel, civilian, religious leader, man, woman, including the politicians who contribute in small or big measure to ensure that our people incure human, and material losses. They will all pay dearly.”

