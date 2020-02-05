Kano State House of Assembly impeach majority leader

Less than a minute

The Kano State House of Assembly has impeached its majority leader, Lawan Abdul-Madari.

Okay.ng gathered that Abdul-Madari, who represents Warawa Constituency, was replaced with Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.

Abdul-Madari was removed following an impeachment motion moved by Uba Gurjiya, a member representing Bunkure local government.

Gurjiya moved the motion on behalf of 23 of the 28 All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmakers in the house.

He said the decision to remove the majority leader followed the agreement of APC lawmakers in the parliament.

However, Gurjiya did not state the reason Abdul-Madari’s removal as the statehouse major leader.