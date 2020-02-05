News

Kano State House of Assembly impeach majority leader

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 5, 2020
Less than a minute
Kano Assembly
Kano Assembly

The Kano State House of Assembly has impeached its majority leader, Lawan Abdul-Madari.

Okay.ng gathered that Abdul-Madari, who represents Warawa Constituency, was replaced with Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.

Abdul-Madari was removed following an impeachment motion moved by Uba Gurjiya, a member representing Bunkure local government.

Gurjiya moved the motion on behalf of 23 of the 28 All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmakers in the house.

He said the decision to remove the majority leader followed the agreement of APC lawmakers in the parliament.

However, Gurjiya did not state the reason Abdul-Madari’s removal as the statehouse major leader.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close