Kano Hisbah warns radio station to stop using ‘Black Friday’ tag

The Kano State Hisbah Board, which is tasked with the duty of enforcing Sharia law in Kano State, has written a letter to a radio station, in Kano State, 96.9 Cool FM, for using the tag ‘Black Friday’.

‘Black Friday’ is a day set aside by stores and businesses around the world offer reduced prices of items and services.

However, in a letter signed by Principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Ali, on behalf of the Commander-General, Hisbah stated that Friday is regarded as a holy day in Islam and tagging it as ‘black’ is derogatory and would not be condoned.

The letter reads, “I am directed to write and notify you that the office is in receipt of a complaint for the conduct of ‘Black Friday Sales’ on November 27, 2020.

“Accordingly, we wish to express our concern on the tagging of Friday as ‘Black Friday’ and further inform you that the majority of the inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that consider Friday as a holy day.

“In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day ‘Black Friday’ with immediate effect and note that the Hisbah Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state.”