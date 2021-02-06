Kano govt amends child rights act

The Kano State Executive Council has approved and amended the proposed bill on Child Rights (protection) Act 2010 “to reflect the position of Sharia on all sections of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003″.

Muhammed Garba, Commissioner for Information in Kano State disclosed this in statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday,

Mr Garba said the decision for the approval was reached at its state council meeting in line with the Federal Government policy of 2003 where states were asked to domesticate the bill .

He said that the approval was necessary because of the commitment of the state administration on child welfare.

Mr Garba disclosed that the state government was motivated to enact the child right bill after it assented to the bill on free and compulsory education.

“The administration developed a keen interest in seeing the passing of the Child Rights Act because of its commitment to child growth and development in the state.

According to the statement, “the approval had been passed to the state assembly for passage, and assured that the bill when passed would protect the rights of the child as a human being”.

He said in compliance with the federal government’s policy, the state governments embarked on the act to domesticate the bill and engaged Islamic scholars and others to bring it to fruition.

NAN reports that the amended Act was initially drafted in 2010 and only succeeded in been approved in 2021 for passage.