Kano Governor Welcomes Separated Conjoined Twins Hassana and Hussaina Back From Saudi Arabia

Kano State witnessed an emotional moment on Friday as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf officially received conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina, following their successful separation surgery in Saudi Arabia.

The girls, who had been joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis, and spine, returned to Nigeria with their family via Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, where they were warmly welcomed by state officials, religious leaders, community members, and representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Their journey began in October 2023 when they were flown to Riyadh for specialized medical attention. At the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital, a team of 38 experts—including pediatric surgeons, neurosurgeons, anesthetists, and plastic surgeons—worked tirelessly for 14 hours across nine surgical stages to separate the sisters.

Governor Yusuf praised Saudi authorities for their generosity and pledged that his administration would sponsor the girls’ education up to the university level, in addition to ensuring their well-being.





The Saudi Consul-General in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi, described the operation as proof of the Kingdom’s humanitarian commitments. He added, “Saudi Arabia would continue to extend medical assistance and goodwill to countries in need through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, especially Nigeria with which it shares historic ties.”

The surgery marked the 65th success story under the Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Program, a globally renowned humanitarian initiative that has assisted 150 sets of twins from 25 countries over 35 years.

This achievement has been hailed as another milestone in global pediatric surgery. okay.ng reports that the initiative further cements Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in medical humanitarian services.