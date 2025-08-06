Kano Commissioner Steps Down Amid Bail Controversy of Suspected Drug Trafficker

The Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, has officially tendered his resignation following an inquiry into his controversial role in the bail of a suspected drug trafficker, Sulaiman Aminu Danwawu.

Namadi’s resignation came just hours after the submission of the investigative panel’s findings to the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf. The report, which was handed over by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Farouk, affirmed the Commissioner acted as a surety for the suspect. However, the panel emphasized that there was no monetary transaction involved and debunked allegations that ₦5 million was paid in exchange for the bail.

In a statement made public by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, the Commissioner acknowledged the public sensitivity surrounding the incident and cited that as his reason for vacating the post.

“As a member of an administration that has consistently championed the fight against the sales and consumption of illicit drugs, it behoves me to take this step—painful as it may be,” Namadi stated.





“While I maintain my innocence, I cannot ignore the weight of public perception and the need to protect the values we have collectively built,” he added.

Namadi further said, “I must, as a good citizen, strive to protect, preserve, and uphold the trust and vision we have worked so hard to instil in our dear state. I remain loyal to the ideals that brought this administration into office.”

Governor Abba Yusuf accepted the resignation and reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance for any form of misconduct, particularly in drug-related cases, youth vices, and criminality.

He warned political office holders to tread carefully on sensitive issues and seek proper authorization before involving themselves in matters of public significance.





The investigation also revealed that the Commissioner submitted a formal application to serve as surety on July 18, 2025, and affirmed his role as a serving official of the state in a sworn affidavit. He understood that only state executive council members qualified for such roles, and yet did not exercise adequate caution considering the gravity of the drug-related case.

The committee clarified there was no indication of any previous personal relationship between Namadi and the suspect, nor any evidence of inducement or payment of the speculated ₦5 million for the bail.

okay.ng reports that while the resignation may have closed one chapter, the development raises deeper questions about the ethical boundaries for political office holders in public interest cases.