Kamala Harris Opens Up About Her Historic Yet Brief 2024 White House Bid in Upcoming Memoir

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed plans to publish a detailed memoir about her 2024 presidential campaign, which ended in defeat against Donald Trump after just 107 days. The book, titled 107 Days, is scheduled for release in the United States on September 23 through Simon & Schuster.

Harris shared a reflective message via social media, stating, “Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States, 107 days — traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” This succinct timeline underscores the brevity and intensity of her bid for the White House.

As the first woman to serve as US vice president, Harris stepped into the Democratic presidential race following Joe Biden’s withdrawal in July, amid concerns about his cognitive health. In her forthcoming memoir, Harris promises to provide “candor and reflection” alongside a “behind-the-scenes account” of the race’s challenges and dynamics.

Though she recently ruled out running for California governor in 2026, reports suggest that Harris remains a potential contender for the 2028 presidential election. Her own words offer a glimpse of determination: “Sometimes, the fight takes a while,” hinting that her political ambitions are far from over.





This announcement marks an important moment in Harris’s political resurgence after a period of relative public quiet following the 2024 election. Additionally, Harris is slated to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — a program recently canceled by CBS amid corporate controversy involving a legal settlement related to election coverage.

During a recent press encounter, President Donald Trump dismissed Harris’s political skills, stating, “She can’t talk. She can’t do an interview. I thought it was a very strange campaign we had.” Yet, he also expressed interest in Harris’s memoir, joking, “Yeah, I think I’m going to buy it. I’d love to see it.”

Parallel to Harris’s announcement, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed she will release her own book, Independent, next month, signaling a wave of political memoirs from Biden administration figures.

