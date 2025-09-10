Kamala Harris Labels Biden’s 2024 Reelection Pursuit as ‘Reckless’ in Upcoming Memoir

Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris has described the decision to allow Joe Biden to seek a second term in 2024 as an act of “recklessness,” highlighting concerns about his age and fitness for office.

In excerpts from her soon-to-be-released memoir 107 Days, published by The Atlantic, Harris — who eventually replaced Biden as the Democratic Party’s candidate but lost the election to Donald Trump — reflected on the turmoil within the party during that period.

She recalled how the campaign team constantly repeated, “‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision,’” portraying it as a mantra that muted legitimate concerns. “Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” Harris wrote.

According to her, Biden’s condition was not deliberately concealed, but his vulnerabilities became evident. “At 81, Joe got tired. That’s when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles,” Harris admitted. Still, she defended him, stressing: “On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best.”





The memoir further accuses Biden’s aides of undermining her vice presidency. Harris wrote, “When the stories were unfair or inaccurate, the president’s inner circle seemed fine with it. Indeed, it seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more.”

She also revealed that she “shouldered the blame” for Biden’s border policy, which Donald Trump leveraged heavily during the campaign.

Biden eventually withdrew from the race in July 2024 following a disastrous debate performance that amplified doubts over his stamina and mental agility. Harris then stepped in as the Democratic candidate, but her campaign lasted just over three months, making it the shortest presidential run in modern U.S. history.

107 Days is expected to stir debates in American political circles, not only for its candid assessment of Biden's leadership but also for its revelations about Democratic Party power struggles.