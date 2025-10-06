Kalu Calls for New Constitution to Strengthen Nigeria’s Democracy

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said Nigeria requires a new constitution that actively supports democratic growth and governance.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at a consultative session with national chairmen, secretaries, and women leaders of registered political parties, Kalu emphasised that the current constitutional framework has not fully delivered on the promise of participatory democracy envisioned in 1999.

Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, noted that although Nigeria has achieved notable democratic milestones, including seven peaceful transitions of power, the system still faces structural gaps.

He said the ongoing constitutional review, being carried out by the 10th National Assembly under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas in collaboration with the Senate, seeks to address critical issues such as power devolution, independent candidacy, local government autonomy, state police, and special seats for women.





According to him, the committee has concluded a nationwide consultation across the six geopolitical zones and is working to present a revised draft of the constitution to the parliament by December 2025.

“We need a constitution that does not just permit democracy, but actively enables it,” Kalu stated. “These reforms are not abstract legal ideas; they determine how democracy functions and how citizens experience governance.”

He acknowledged that while Nigeria’s democratic institutions have grown stronger, many citizens still feel excluded. “Women remain underrepresented, local governments are weak, and electoral disputes drag on for years, eroding public trust,” he said.

Kalu urged political parties to study the amendment proposals and submit constructive feedback, stressing that their input is vital to shaping a constitution that reflects the aspirations of all Nigerians.





Also present at the session were the Deputy National Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council, Dipo Olayoku; House Majority Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere; and several women leaders from political parties.