Kaduna Tribunal Nullifies Uba Sani’s Victory, Declares Election Inconclusive

Uba Sani
Uba Sani

The governorship petition tribunal in Kaduna has nullified the victory of Uba Sani, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and declared the March 2023 election as inconclusive.

This decision comes as a result of a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Ashiru, challenging the election results.

The tribunal announced its decision via a Zoom meeting on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle over the Kaduna governorship election.

In its judgment, the tribunal ordered the conduct of fresh elections in seven wards spanning four local government areas (LGAs) within the state.

More details later…

