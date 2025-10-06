Kaduna Residents Protest Over Alleged Plot to Undermine Dangote Refinery, Demand Federal Protection

Thousands of demonstrators on Monday occupied major roads in Kaduna State to express concern over what they described as deliberate attempts to frustrate the operations of the multi-billion-dollar Dangote Refinery, one of Nigeria’s most significant industrial projects.

The protest, organized under the theme “National Unity Against Sabotage: Reclaiming Our Petroleum Sector for the People,” saw participants marching through key streets including Alkali Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Ali Akilu Road, and Muhammadu Buhari Way, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Protect Local Refining,” “End Fuel Import Cartel,” and “Support Dangote Refinery.”

The event was spearheaded by the group Partners for National Economic Progress (PANEP), which called on the Federal Government to defend the refinery from what it described as systematic attacks by members of the oil importation cartel and some elements within the labour movement.

Protesters Call for Action Against Sabotage





Addressing the crowd at Murtala Mohammed Square, one of the group’s leaders, Igwe Ude-Umanta, said the Kaduna demonstration was part of a broader national campaign that began in Abuja on October 2.

“This struggle is against the cartel that destroyed our public refineries, killed the textile industry, and now wants to strangle the Dangote Refinery. We will not let them succeed. The days of holding Nigeria hostage are over,” Ude-Umanta said.

He noted that Kaduna’s history as a once-thriving textile hub was a reminder of how industrial sabotage could cripple the economy. “Kaduna used to be a textile hub before the same pattern of sabotage destroyed it. Today, they want to replicate that in our petroleum sector by frustrating local refining. We will resist them,” he added.

Allegations Against Labour Union





The PANEP leader accused the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) of playing a role in what he called “economic terrorism,” citing recent union actions that allegedly undermined local refining initiatives.

“Countries that place tariffs are not stupid; they are protecting their economies,” Ude-Umanta said, urging the government to either halt fuel importation or impose heavy tariffs on imported products to protect domestic refineries.

Okay News reports that another speaker at the rally, Dahiru Maishanu, also criticized PENGASSAN, claiming the union’s conduct went beyond legitimate labour protests.

“What PENGASSAN did was not unionism, it was sabotage. The Federal Government should have arrested their leadership to serve as a deterrent. We cannot allow people to hide under labour unions to commit crimes against our economy,” Maishanu said.

Call on Tinubu to Intervene

The demonstrators urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also serves as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, to ensure local refineries — including Dangote Refinery — receive crude oil at the same rate as foreign refineries.

“President Tinubu must stamp his feet,” the group said in a joint statement read at the rally. “Local refineries must receive crude at the same price offered to foreign refiners. That is key to sustaining the refinery and boosting investor confidence.”

Maishanu further alleged that some importers were blocking the sale of locally produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) to maintain high prices and monopoly profits. “They are punishing Nigerians to protect their greed. How can importers compete with producers? They are scared because local refining will expose their fraud and end their control over pricing,” he added.

Protesters Warn Against Economic Backlash

The protesters praised the Dangote Refinery for its contribution to stabilizing the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel, claiming Nigerians had already begun to feel the economic relief.

“This movement is about economic salvation. If we allow them to kill Dangote Refinery, no investor will ever risk bringing money into this country again. We must protect this refinery as our own,” Maishanu emphasized.

The rally concluded with PANEP calling on the Federal Government to “crush every enemy of Nigeria’s economic progress” and strengthen policies that promote local production and industrial growth.

Background of the Dispute

The current tension stems from a dispute between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN, which accused the company of mass transfers, unfair dismissal of union members, and replacing Nigerian staff with foreign nationals. The company has repeatedly denied the claims.

A mediation effort led by Labour Minister Muhammad Dingyadi began on September 29 but ended in a deadlock after a lengthy session. Negotiations resumed at the Office of the National Security Adviser the following day and lasted into the early hours of Wednesday, when a temporary resolution was finally reached.

The Federal Government has since reiterated its commitment to resolving the industrial conflict and safeguarding national energy security, describing the refinery as a crucial part of Nigeria’s long-term economic diversification agenda.