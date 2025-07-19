Kaduna Police Prohibit Peter Obi Supporters’ Birthday Rally

The Kaduna State Police Command has officially banned a rally planned by supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, which was organized to mark his birthday in the state. The police have warned that anyone who violates this directive will face legal consequences.

According to DSP Mansir Hassan, the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Police Command, intelligence reports indicate that criminal elements intend to hijack the gathering to incite violence and disrupt the peace in Kaduna. This potential threat has led to the ban.

The police command also highlighted that all political rallies and gatherings remain suspended in Kaduna until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially permits political activities. This suspension includes the planned rally for Peter Obi’s birthday.

Furthermore, the Kaduna Police explained that the timing of the rally clashes with the scheduled party primaries by INEC, which are set to occur on the same date. The overlap could create tension and clashes around various locations hosting party primaries. “The rally will overlap and disrupt several areas designated for the conduct of other parties’ primaries, thereby posing a significant risk of tension, clashes and breakdown of law and order in the state,” DSP Hassan stated.





The police urged the organizers to cancel any planned event to ensure public safety and avoid misuse by miscreants. “The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against any individual or group found violating this directive,” DSP Hassan added.

okay.ng reports that this move reflects ongoing efforts by law enforcement to maintain calm and order during an already sensitive electoral period in Kaduna State.