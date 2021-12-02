Kaduna govt releases names, details of 233 teachers with fake certificates [Full List]

The Kaduna State Government has released the full list of 233 teachers to be dismissed for presenting fake certificates to get employed.

The Chairman of the Board, Tijjani Abdullahi, during a press conference in Kaduna, announced that the teachers were penned for dismissal after inquiries from the institutions they claimed to have attended.

He said the major objective of the exercise is to ensure that all our teachers have the requisite credentials that constitute the basic qualifications for employment as teachers.

Below is the full list of the affected teachers.