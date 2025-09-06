Kaduna Governor Uba Sani Warns Politicians Against Exploiting Insecurity for Political Gain

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has cautioned opposition politicians against weaponising Nigeria’s security challenges, stressing that the battle against banditry and terrorism cannot be won through “carpet-bombing” or excessive reliance on military firepower.

The governor spoke during the public presentation of Where I Stand, a book authored by the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, and translated into Arabic by Sheikh Ibrahim Jalingo. The event, held in Kaduna, was organised by Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah.

Governor Sani, who represented President Bola Tinubu as Special Guest of Honour, described as misleading the suggestion that insecurity can be solved only through weapons.

“Some people think you can just deploy weapons and the problem will vanish. Whoever says this is simply playing politics. We must fear God and stop deceiving people because insecurity will not end that way,” he declared.

He differentiated between the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and the banditry crisis in the North-West, explaining that Boko Haram was ideologically motivated, while banditry stems from poverty, lack of education, and neglect of rural communities.

“Banditry is not ideological like Boko Haram. It is a symptom of poverty, youth unemployment, the absence of schools, hospitals, and economic opportunities in rural areas. These are the real issues we must address to end insecurity,” he said.





According to him, military action alone cannot restore peace.

“Insecurity cannot be resolved solely through guns. Our approach must include jobs for our youth, education, and healthcare for rural communities. That is the only way to win lasting peace,” he emphasized.

The governor also lamented the decline in Nigeria’s security manpower despite its population surge.

“In 1970, after the civil war, Nigeria had about 300,000 soldiers. Today, the number is less than 250,000 while our population has increased by over 100 million. How can anyone say guns alone will solve the problem? It is impossible,” he stated.

He expressed concern over the absence of security presence in several rural areas of the North-West, citing Zamfara, Birnin Gwari, and parts of Katsina as examples where travellers can go long distances without seeing security operatives.

Sani highlighted the Kaduna Peace Model, which emphasises dialogue and community involvement, noting that it has produced results in conflict-prone areas.

“In Birnin Gwari, for instance, the Emir himself led the process of restoring peace. We spent six months studying the root causes of insecurity there before taking any action,” he explained.





The governor stressed that political leaders at the state and local government levels must take responsibility instead of shifting blame to the presidency or national security advisers.

“We should not deceive our people by saying President Tinubu or the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, is responsible for their safety. They cannot leave Abuja to come to Birnin Gwari, Giwa, or Dansadau to solve our problems,” he asserted.

Sani insisted that his adoption of a non-kinetic approach in Kaduna State was a conscious choice grounded in responsibility.

“We were elected by the people. It is our duty to protect them by every means possible. That is why I chose a non-kinetic approach in Kaduna State—because it is I that God will hold responsible in the hereafter,” he said.

His remarks come days after a coalition of opposition parties was attacked during a transition committee inauguration in Kaduna, where suspected thugs wielding cutlasses and clubs disrupted the event.

okay.ng reports that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai had condemned the attack, describing it as “a dangerous descent into lawlessness.”