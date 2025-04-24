K1 De Ultimate Declares: I’m a Proud Celestial Church Member, I Built a Parish

Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has publicly declared his membership in the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), expressing pride in his affiliation and revealing that he built a parish of the church.

Speaking during a pre-recorded interview, the renowned musician, who is widely known to be a Muslim, opened up about his spiritual journey and connection to the white garment church.

“I attend Celestial Church. I am a bonafide member of the Celestial Church. A proud one. In fact, I built a church,” he stated, adding that his quest to deepen his understanding of God led him to explore both Islam and Christianity. “There’s nowhere I didn’t try to find God,” he said.

The Celestial Church of Christ, often referred to as “Cele,” is a denomination within the Aladura movement. Founded by Samuel Oshoffa, the church is known for its distinct white garments worn by members and the tradition of removing shoes before entering the worship space.





Ayinde’s statement follows recent public reactions to a comment he made in a viral video ahead of his mother’s burial. In the video, he used the phrase “Ganusi” while referring to some Islamic clerics, sparking backlash from religious groups and clerics who perceived it as derogatory.

While some critics accused him of disrespecting Islamic scholars, the musician stood by his words, maintaining that his comments were misinterpreted and insisting that he had no reason to apologise.